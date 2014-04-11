A Great Photo Of Two Golf Legends Starting The Masters With A Fist-Bump

Cork Gaines

Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player combined to win 13 Green Jackets at The Masters and in recent years it has become a tradition for “The Big Three” to serve as honorary starters of the tournament.

This led to this great AP photo with Nicklaus and Player fist-bumping before their tee shots as Palmer looked on.

Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player at The MastersAP

Nicklaus also had a fist-bump for Arnie.

Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player at The MastersAP

It is always great to see three of the greatest ever back together.

Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Justin Spieth at The MastersAP

