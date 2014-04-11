A Great Photo Of Two Golf Legends Starting The Masters With A Fist-Bump

Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player combined to win 13 Green Jackets at The Masters and in recent years it has become a tradition for “The Big Three” to serve as honorary starters of the tournament.
This led to this great AP photo with Nicklaus and Player fist-bumping before their tee shots as Palmer looked on.
Nicklaus also had a fist-bump for Arnie.
It is always great to see three of the greatest ever back together.
