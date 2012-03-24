Jack Nicholson's Victorian Home In Aspen Is On Sale For $15 Million

Jack Nicholson and director Lou Alder have listed their co-owned Aspen, Colo. home for $15 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths. The house was built in 1895 and then remodeled in 1988.

The listing describes it as “The ultimate Victorian in the West End on Hallam Lake.”

Inside, the house has its original wood frame, hand-carved railings, a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a large Jacuzzi with a sliding barn door that opens to the outdoors.

Photo: Joshua & Co

Photo: Joshua & Co

Photo: Joshua & Co

