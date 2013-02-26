The Funniest Moment From Michelle Obama's Surprise Oscar Appearance

First Lady Michelle Obama made a cameo at the Academy Awards last night, where she joined Jack Nicholson in presenting the award for Best Picture.



Even White House reporters were surprised by the appearance, which was kept under wraps by the First Lady’s press office.

But the most startling moment of the presentation came when Nicholson asked his co-presenter to announce the winner, and appeared to refer to the First Lady by her last name only.

“Obama, do you have your envelope?”

It’s possible that the “Mrs.” was simply cut off, but that didn’t stop Michelle Obama and her aides from chuckling.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Now This News:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.