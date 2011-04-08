HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Jack Nicholson's $4.3 Million Malibu Estate

Leah Goldman
jack nicholson

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com/Wikimedia Commons

Jack Nicholson just put his Malibu home on the market for $4.25 million (via Curbed).Nicholson bought the ranch-style home back in 1977, just three years before his terrifying thriller, The Shining came out.

The home has views of both the mountains, and ocean, a serene setting. The 28-acre property also features a tennis court, putting green, pool, a grotto-style spa, and a separate caretaker home.

The in-ground pool

The bright and airy master bedroom

The eat-in kitchen area

And an outdoor porch to enjoy the beautiful Malibu weather

The 28-acre property has plenty of trees for privacy

Work on your tennis skills

...and your golf skills

And the grotto-style spa with mountain views.

The gorgeous ocean view

Hollywood stars are selling their homes left and right

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Ben Stiller's Los Angeles Home For $11.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.