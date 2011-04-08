HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Jack Nicholson's $4.3 Million Malibu Estate

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com/Wikimedia Commons
Jack Nicholson just put his Malibu home on the market for $4.25 million (via Curbed).Nicholson bought the ranch-style home back in 1977, just three years before his terrifying thriller, The Shining came out.
The home has views of both the mountains, and ocean, a serene setting. The 28-acre property also features a tennis court, putting green, pool, a grotto-style spa, and a separate caretaker home.
