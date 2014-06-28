HOUSE OF THE DAY: Late Hedge Fund Tycoon's Historic Hamptons Compound Is Selling For $US38.5 Million

A Hamptons home that’s belonged to the same family for more than 30 years has just gone on the market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Dating back to 1904, this Water Mill mansion currently belongs to the Nash family. The late Jack Nash was the co-founder of the hedge fund and private-equity firm Odyssey Partners.

Nash passed in 2008, and his wife, Helen, has put the house on the market with Corcoran.

The home sits on Mecox Bay and includes amazing panoramic water views, gardens, and even a livable water tower.

