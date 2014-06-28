HOUSE OF THE DAY: Late Hedge Fund Tycoon's Historic Hamptons Compound Is Selling For $US38.5 Million

A Hamptons home that’s belonged to the same family for more than 30 years has just gone on the market, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Dating back to 1904, this Water Mill mansion currently belongs to the Nash family. The late Jack Nash was the co-founder of the hedge fund and private-equity firm Odyssey Partners.
Nash passed in 2008, and his wife, Helen, has put the house on the market with Corcoran.
The home sits on Mecox Bay and includes amazing panoramic water views, gardens, and even a livable water tower.
This is the expansive, waterfront Hamptons property of the Nash family. It has been with the prominent family for more than 30 years.
The compound sits on six acres and 500 feet of water frontage on Mecox Bay. The property is said to have stunning Linden maple and dogwood trees.
This is one view of the backyard, where you can see the heated pool is just a few steps from the bay.
The property also includes wide porches, a tennis court, a dock on the bay, and a four-bedroom guesthouse.
