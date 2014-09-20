Alibaba's Jack Ma Absolutely Loves 'Forrest Gump'

Julia La Roche
Forrest gump tom hanksParamount PicturesTom Hanks as ‘Forrest Gump’

Alibaba’s CEO Jack Ma, who is also China’s richest man, told CNBC’s “Squawk On The Street” crew that he’s inspired by the movie “Forrest Gump.”

Here’s an interview from earlier today:

Jack Ma: Well, I got my story, my dream from America. A full 15 years ago when I came to America, when I visit Silicon Valley. I saw in the evening the road was full of cars, all the buildings with the lights. That’s the passion. The hero I had is Forrest Gump.

Jim Cramer: A box of chocolates?

David Faber: You know he is a fictional character, though?

Ma: I really like that guy. I’ve been watching that movie for about ten times. Every time I get frustrated, I watch the movie. I watched the movie before I came here again before coming to New York. I watched the movie again telling me no matter whatever changed, you are you. I’m still the guy 15 years ago, you know, I only earn like $US20 a month. And today I can do that much.

Alibaba, which debuts on the New York Stock Exchange today, is the largest IPO in U.S. stock market history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.