Jack Ma Is Just Waiting For Yahoo To Make Up Its Mind

Jack Ma wants to buy Yahoo. He’s simply waiting for the board to make up its mind whether they’ll sell it to him.Ma spoke early Wednesday morning at the AsiaD conference hosted by AllThingsDigital in Hong Kong. “If the board is willing to sell, I’m interested. They’ve just got to let me know.”



Yahoo has a 40% stake in Alibaba, the Chinese Internet company that Ma leads. Ma has reportedly been interested in buying back that stake for some time, but earlier this month he admitted for the first time that he wants to buy the whole company if it’s for sale.

Earlier this week, he said that he had the money all lined up for the purchase.

At AsiaD, Ma also said that he’d replace the leadership of the company if he gets control, but wouldn’t say who he’d put in charge.

Earlier in the show, Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang said the company was considering all options, including a possible sale to Ma.

