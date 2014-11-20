JACK MA: This Is Alibaba's Most Dangerous Moment

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

After being repeatedly underestimated, people now think Alibaba is capable of doing anything. That’s why Alibaba says the company is in its “most dangerous moment,” according to Bloomberg.

Ma was speaking at a conference in China, following the company’s IPO, the largest flotation in history.

The massive e-commerce firm is debuting its first bonds today, with a massive issue expected to run to about $US8 billion (£5.1 billion).

Bloomberg has Ma charting how expectations for his firm, which was set up 16 years ago, have changed:

“Even two months before the IPO, people didn’t think we would make money,” Ma said in a speech today at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China. “Now the problem is people think we are too good — we can do anything.”

So far, Alibaba’s performance has managed to buck the trend of China’s economic slowdown and maintain rapid growth.

