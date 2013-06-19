SELL OUT: Jack Lew's New Signature Is Much Worse Than His Old One

Julia La Roche

The U.S. Treasury Department has just revealed Treasury Secretary Jack Lew’s new official signature.

Check it out: 

You can compare the new signature to his old one.   It’s much more legible. 

Jack Lew's signature

