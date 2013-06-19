SELL OUT: Jack Lew's New Signature Is Much Worse Than His Old One

The U.S. Treasury Department has just revealed Treasury Secretary Jack Lew’s new official signature.



Check it out:

Here it is. Secretary Jack Lew’s official #signature as it will appear on U.S. currency starting this fall pic.twitter.com/Jvid5uOgBA — Treasury Department (@US Treasury) June 18, 2013

You can compare the new signature to his old one. It’s much more legible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.