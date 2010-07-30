BUSTED: Obama's New Budget Chief Got A $900K Bonus From Citigroup After It Got A Bailout

Photo: The State Department

Mea culpa: An earlier version incorrectly stated million in the headline, rather than thousand.. It has been corrected.A headline like the one above was always the risk when Obama named Jack Lew to head up the OMB, following the departure of Peter Orszag.



The Washington Times (via Drudge) reports:

President Obama’s choice to be the government’s chief budget officer received a bonus of more than $900,000 from Citigroup Inc. last year — after the Wall Street firm for which he worked received a massive taxpayer bailout.

The money was paid to Jacob Lew in January 2009, about two weeks before he joined the State Department as deputy secretary of state, according to a newly filed ethics form. The payout came on top of the already hefty $1.1 million Citigroup compensation package for 2008 that he reported last year.

So, will he give it back?

