Fitness Legend Jack LaLanne Lives Until Age 96

Photo: AP/New York Times

Jack LaLanne, whose obsession with gruelling workouts and good nutrition, complemented by a salesman’s gift, brought him recognition as the founder of the modern physical fitness movement, died Sunday afternoon at his home in Morro Bay, Calif. He was 96.The cause was respiratory failure resulting from pneumonia, said his son Dan Doyle.



A self-described emotional and physical wreck while growing up in the San Francisco area, Mr. LaLanne began turning his life around, as he often told it, after hearing a talk on proper diet when he was 15.

Click here to read the full obituary from The New York Times >

