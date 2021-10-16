I tried Jack in the Box’s new chicken sandwich, and it’s one of the best fast-food items I’ve tasted in years

Here at Insider, you could say that we’re really big fans of fast-food chicken sandwiches.

The chicken sandwich wars haven’t slowed down since Popeyes’ version launched a bona fide craze back in 2019 (now better known as the Before Times).

It wasn’t long before other fast-food chains jumped on the bandwagon, as everyone from Burger King to Wendy’s released new iterations of the beloved menu item (which fellow Insider food reporter Rachel Askinasi has been dutifully ranking for your convenience).

Most of these sandwiches keep things pretty simple. You get your classic subtly sweet bun, some pickles, and a thick chicken fillet in the middle.

But Jack in the Box has decided to shake things up. And reader, this sandwich is one of the best things I’ve tasted from a fast-food chain in years.