Jack in the Box just announced 2 new chicken sandwiches as last year's biggest fast-food battle heats up again

Fast-food chain Jack in the Box is expanding its chicken menu with two new chicken sandwiches, the Cluck Sandwich and the Cluck Deluxe Sandwich.

The new rollout falls on the heels of last year’s heated chicken sandwich battle between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A but comes before McDonald’s new chicken sandwich that will be unveiled early 2021.

Jack in the Box’s new sandwiches have ingredients like a mystery sauce, guacamole, and pickles.

The fast-food chain already has several chicken sandwiches in its lineup, but the new Cluck Sandwich rollout comes on the heels of the infamous chicken sandwich war last year between newcomer Popeyes and longtime standard Chick-fil-A.



Other fast-food brands have since joined in on the chicken sandwich dispute, including Wendy’s and Church’s Chicken. McDonald’s is also set to join the contentious battle early next year when the fast-food giant unveils its new fried chicken sandwich.

Jack in the Box’s new chicken sandwich lineup consists of the Cluck Sandwich and the Cluck Deluxe Sandwich.

The Cluck Sandwich comes with a crispy chicken fillet, pickles, and a mystery sauce, all held together with a brioche bun.

The deluxe version has the same bun and chicken combination, with the added bonus of mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, hickory smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. According to Jack in the Box, these extra ingredients are a “classic hit with consumers.”

Jack in the Box has also partnered with singer and actress Becky G for a social media #JacksNewChickenDance campaign to help launch the new chicken sandwich lineup.

The Cluck Sandwich is $US4.99, while the Cluck Deluxe is $US6.99. Both can be upgraded to the combo version for an additional $US1.

