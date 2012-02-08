Jack In The Box Launches The Most Disgusting/Delicious Publicity Stunt Ever

Photo: Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box came up with an “outside the box” brilliant stunt that’s not leaving any consumers feeling left out: a bacon-flavored milkshake. The milkshake is part of Jack in the Box’s “Marry Bacon” ad campaign and will appeal to bacon-lovers while also satisfying vegetarians since it’s made with Torani bacon-flavored syrup, not bacon itself, according to Gizmodo.



And the thing is, it doesn’t matter if anyone actually buys it. The news of a faux bacon-flavored milkshake is bringing the fast food joint tons of exposure.

Jack in the Box says the milkshake is a limited-time offer and also a secret item that customers have to whisper while ordering.

“The shake is not listed on our menus in the restaurants, so it’s more of a ‘secret item’ that people can order. Each restaurant is getting a very limited quantity, so we don’t know how long they will last,” a Jack in the Box spokesperson told the Huffington Post.

A regular shake is a whopping 773 calories and 40 grams of fat.

