This fast-food chain is giving away 1 million free burgers

Jack in the Box is giving away 1 million burgers.

The fast-food chain is offering a million coupons for free Double Jack or Jumbo Jack burgers, as well as the Habanero Ultimate Cheeseburger for customers in select test markets. Customers can receive a coupon by signing up on Jack in the Box’s website.

The burger giveaway will continue until February 15 or until all 1 million coupons have been claimed, which ever comes first.

The giveaway is intended to promote Jack in the Box’s new Double Jack, a burger with two beef patties, plus American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayonnaise.

The fast-food chain launched the deal on February 7, announcing the giveaway in a Super Bowl commercial. You can watch the ad, starring the company’s mascot dressed up as George Washington, below:

