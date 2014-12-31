This New LED Light Lasts 40 Years

Jake Dyson Products Jake Dyson with another one of his lighting products.

The world of illumination is about to change thanks to Jake Dyson who has developed a light that never goes out. Well, nearly. It lasts for 40 years and it’s going to be released in May 2015, The Guardian reports.

Dyson is the son of Sir James, inventor of the famous bagless vacuum cleaner, among other things. The younger Dyson has created a product called Ariel through his company Jake Dyson Products (JDP).

The suspended light fitting uses LED bulbs and took four years to develop, the Guardian writes. Its 40-year lifespan is actually a conservative estimate. At full brightness, the product has enough power to run for 180,000 hours. That’s 12 hours a day for four decades.

Jake Dyson The Ariel uplight provides powerful illumination for a room.

LED technology is more efficient than regular light bulbs. But Dyson, who has been testing various products at his London office, explained to the paper that most others don’t retain their brightness for a huge amount of time. “In some cases you can buy an LED product and six months later it’s 30% less bright — but you won’t realise that because you’re living with it,” he told The Guardian.

Dyson learned that keeping an LED under a certain temperature prolongs its lifespan. Crucially, Ariel is kept at 55 degrees using pipes that continually filter heat away.

He tells the Guardian: “LEDs have the ability to last for life — that’s why they were invented in the first place. But companies sell LED lights that only last seven years so they can sell more in seven years’ time.”

Dyson has been designing lights since 2006 and was frustrated at the lack of innovation in the industry. But soon Ariel will be available to all in two models, as either an uplight or downlight. That is, if you can afford it. The light will cost £1,400, which is relatively expensive at face value.

While Ariel fittings can be used in homes, the inventor hopes to see his product in “high-profile” buildings, such as airports. Dyson thinks Ariel will work best in spaces that won’t be changed for around 25 years.

And it’s not just the running time that’s impressive. Ariel lights are also fitted with Wi-Fi technology so they can be controlled via an app. They’re also equipped with sensors that allow the brightness to adapt to sunshine and darkness. Amazingly, the Guardian points out, the product also records energy consumption and converts the information into KW/hour cost in the country it’s installed in.

