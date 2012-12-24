Jack Dorsey's iPhone Home Screen Is Kind Of Boring

Twitter and Square co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted a screenshot of his iPhone home screen over the weekend. And it’s kind of boring.



Aside from some news apps, the only third-party apps he has are his own: Twitter and Pay With Square. He even uses Apple Maps instead of Google Maps! And then there’s that plain black background…

Maybe Dorsey should check out some of our recommendations for alternatives to Apple’s built-in apps.

Here it is:

Photo: @jack

