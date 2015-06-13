Jack Dorsey has a very long beard, and it's all anyone can talk about on Twitter

Jack Dorsey, who’s been frequently called one of tech’s most stylish men, dawned a very long, Lincoln-esque beard on CNBC this morning.

Dorsey was just named interim CEO of Twitter in place of Dick Costolo, effective July 1. Dorsey hasn’t denied that he’d like that position to extend into a full-time gig, but he’s currently also the CEO of another multi-billion-dollar company, Square.

“It’s not even a question I’m considering right now,” Dorsey insisted to Business Insider twice in an interview last evening and again on CNBC this morning.

Meanwhile, here are tech people on Twitter going nuts over his distractingly long facial hair.

Twitter A bearded Jack Dorsey drew a lot of attention on Twitter, where he’s now CEO

Fusion put together a story about what other tech executives, like Tim Cook, would look like with Jack’s beard a few weeks ago.

Jack has sported a lot of different styles throughout the year. When he started at Twitter as an engineer in 2007, he had a nose ring and earlier, he had a spikey dreadlock hairstyle. If Jack keeps the beard, he may want to check out some of these trendier looks right now.

