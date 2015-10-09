Jack Dorsey's beard has nearly disappeared and his jeans are tight -- an analysis of the Twitter CEO's new look

Every good tech mogul needs a look.

Steve Jobs had the turtleneck. Mark Zuckerberg has the hoodie.

So when Jack Dorsey took the stage in New York City on Thursday in his first public appearance as CEO of both Twitter and Square, all eyes were on Dorsey.

Would the 38-year-old Dorsey, whose stylings have included everything from nose-rings to a scraggly, Rasputin-like beard, unveil a bold, new look to announce his status as one of the tech world’s few dual CEOs?

And would that look be too edgy for hidebound investors, many of who might be getting their first real chance to size the man up and to pass judgment on the cut of his jib?

Dorsey was at the event to discuss new video advertising features, which Twitter hopes will boost revenue. But with Twitter’s stock in the doghouse, Dorsey and company could not afford to spook anyone with an outrageous look.

A symbolic makeover?

As it turns out, Dorsey opted for a modern, refined style.

The famous facial hair was trimmed back to the point where it was difficult to determine whether it could best be described as a small beard or simple stubble. For a coiffure, Dorsey went with an elegant yet versatile fade.

A pair of mustard-coloured high-top sneakers and what may be the skinniest jeans in any executive suite completed the outfit, along with Dorsey’s traditional black crew neck shirt. It’s tough to tell in the photo, but Dorsey is also sporting a watch with an oversized face which may be a smartwatch.

Dorsey has been reputed to be heavily inspired by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who famously wore the same trademark outfit every day. Now that Dorsey has made his big reveal,will he adhere to it with a similar Jobsian discipline, or move on to the latest fashion?

Perhaps Dorsey’s evolving look is his subtle way of signalling to Wall Street that big changes are in store for Twitter’s product. Just as the man himself has upgraded his appearance from the in-from-the-wild look seen below, so too could Twitter’s interface and user experience undergo a major makeover under his stewardship.

Twitter Jack Dorsey dawns a big long beard

