11 Of Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Favourite Things You Can Buy Online

Kyle Russell
Jack DorseyGetty Images, Kevork DjansezianTwitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

It’s not often that we get to see the exact products that the rich and famous are into.

That’s why it’s pretty neat to see Jack Dorsey’s page showing his favourite products on Square Market, his payment startup’s online store.

The items reveal quite a bit about his taste. All of his favourite goods are high-quality, simple, and practical (more or less) — with one $US5,500 exception.

We really like this artistic map of St. Louis, Dorsey's hometown. ($30)

When Dorsey looks at this simplified map of Moscow's transit system, he sees: 'A city, and an octopus.' ($28)

Why does Jack Dorsey need a fancy whiskey knife? 'For just about everything.' ($68)

Not many people need a box dedicated to pies, but for those who do this one has Jack's ringing endorsement: 'I don't eat pies, but I would use this box if I did.' ($35)

You too can have the guitar Jack Dorsey is using to learn to play the instrument. ($379)

The old-school Daisy from Heritage Bicycles sure is snazzy -- with a price to match. ($799)

One of his favourites is an original painting of Uma Thurman that goes for $US5,500. If you buy it, you also have to let the artist exhibit with written notice.

Jack's obsession with clean design extends to his personal hygiene products. ($7)

The wooden frames on these glasses from Capital Eyewear will distinguish you from your Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban-knock-off-wearing friends. ($240)

You know a bar of soap is fancy when it's made from 'fresh local goat milk.' ($10)

Jack Dorsey likes this stool so much that he has two of them: 'I have two, one for sittin', one for holding things.' ($109)

