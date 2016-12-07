Jack Dorsey says there's 'no time frame' for quitting his CEO jobs at Twitter or Square

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of both Twitter and Square, doesn’t see himself stepping down from either role anytime soon.

Speaking at Code Commerce on Tuesday, Dorsey said he’s focused on growing both companies and will continue to keep his dual CEO role for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t have a specific time frame,” Dorsey said. “My intention is to serve both companies in every way I know how and make sure that we are really focused on what’s most important for each.”

Dorsey said he wants to be measured by “results” and that both companies are showing accelerating usage, proving people are enjoying each of their products. He admitted Twitter will “take time” to find the right approach, but on Square, Dorsey said he is proud of what that company has been able to accomplish over the past 18 months.

To be fair, Square has gone public and repeatedly beat earnings estimates in the past year, drawing bullish investor sentiment from Wall Street. Twitter, on the other hand, has had a rough time, losing multiple executives and seeing its stock price remain roughly flat in the same period.

When asked if he’d consider moving to a chairman role at Square, since it’s in a better position, and also to allow him to focus more on Twitter, Dorsey said it’s likely not going to happen.

“As chairman, you don’t see the day to day, operational aspects of the company. It’s important to not just opine on the direction and to actually see through it,” he replied.

“I want to spend my time walking around the office and have a conversation with people.”

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

5 Top Fintech Predictions by the BI Intelligence Research Team. Get the Report Now »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.