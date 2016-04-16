JACK DORSEY: We know the changes we’re making to Twitter are making it better

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images.

Criticism is inevitable but it’s how you deal with it that matters.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who has spent the past week in Australia to promote Square, opened up about his reaction when he saw the hashtag #RIPTwitter in a recent interview with News Corp.

“Is it emotionally disturbing when you see #RIPTwitter? Sure,” Dorsey told News Corp.

“But you take a long-term view of we’re making this better and we know it’s better and we have to continue to serve the people who love us and this really comes from a good place and not a negative place.”

The #RIPTwitter hashtag gained traction earlier last month after reports Twitter would change its timeline by organising tweets based on what they thought individuals would want to see.

The algorithmic timeline attracted criticism with some saying on Twitter they didn’t want the platform to turn into Facebook 2.0.

If true, I don't understand why you would even want to turn Twitter into Facebook 2.0. People use Twitter to NOT use Facebook #RIPTwitter — Richard Sharp (@RichSharpy) February 7, 2016

Leaked image of what Twitter will look like after the update. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/oZn9bZuoa3 — egg (@lifeofanegg) February 6, 2016

Dorsey has maintained that change is natural and something needed to improve the social networking platform.

“We had a similar reaction when we first introduced the ability to include images within tweets. Does it take away from the text? No, it’s additive,” he said.

“I think any change is hard for people but we’re going to do it in a way that makes Twitter better.”

