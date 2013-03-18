Jack Dorsey Says He Wants To Be Mayor Of New York

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“60 Minutes” profiled Twitter and Square co-founder Jack Dorsey tonight.Most of the segment focused on explaining how Square handles mobile payments, but we did get a nugget of news: Dorsey said he wants to be mayor of New York one day.



Dorsey didn’t give a time frame or anything; he only said he wants to move to New York one day and run for mayor. And he’s serious about it.

“What I love about New York is the electricity I feel right away…it’s chaos. It’s kind of like being caught in a car during a thunderstorm,” Dorsey said during the interview.

