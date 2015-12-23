Jack Dorsey wakes up at 5 in the morning every day to meditate

As the full-time CEO of both Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey probably has a stressful schedule.

So it’s no wonder that Dorsey makes meditation a daily part of his routine — the 39-year-old Dorsey wakes up at 5 a.m. every single day to meditate for half an hour, he revealed in a Q&A on Product Hunt today.

Per that Q&A, here’s Dorsey’s daily routine:

Wake up at 5 a.m.

Meditate for 30 minutes.

A seven minute workout, done three times.

Make coffee.

Check in with his companies.

Bed by 11 p.m.

“Blackout shades help,” Dorsey says of his sleep schedule.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal provided some details about Dorsey balancing act running two companies. He’s apparently famous within both Twitter and Square for maintaining a tightly-regimented schedule of meetings with executives in both offices.

“I look to build a lot of consistent routine. Same thing every day. Allows a steady state that enables me to be more effective when I do have to react to something out of band,” Dorsey explained in the Product Hunt Q&A.

According to the WSJ report, 18-hour days are common for Dorsey. In fact, he’s running around so much, he doesn’t have a permanent desk at either company.

So it’s little wonder that he makes sure to leave a little time for unwinding and focusing in his busy schedule.

