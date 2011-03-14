Jack Dorsey Tweets A Fascinating Twitter History Lesson, 5 Years After Work On "Twttr" Began

It’s been 5 years since work began on Twitter, creator and cofounder Jack Dorsey celebrated tonight — on Twitter, of course.



He followed with a fascinating history lesson about the beginning on Twitter; in tweets, of course. He also linked to some cool, old screenshots and IM conversations.

And he said he’d be sharing more Twitter history lessons over the next couple of weeks. (He’s using the hashtag #twttr.)

Tonight, we learned how Twitter got its name. And you’ll never guess who owned the SMS shortcode that Twitter originally wanted to use.

