Jack Dorsey Tweets A Fascinating Twitter History Lesson, 5 Years After Work On "Twttr" Began

Dan Frommer
Jack Dorsey

It’s been 5 years since work began on Twitter, creator and cofounder Jack Dorsey celebrated tonight — on Twitter, of course.

He followed with a fascinating history lesson about the beginning on Twitter; in tweets, of course. He also linked to some cool, old screenshots and IM conversations.

And he said he’d be sharing more Twitter history lessons over the next couple of weeks. (He’s using the hashtag #twttr.)

Tonight, we learned how Twitter got its name. And you’ll never guess who owned the SMS shortcode that Twitter originally wanted to use.

Here's that first tweet

From Jack's Tumblr, an IM with Biz Stone about Twttr

Source

Here's the screenshot

Source

Here's the screenshot

Source

Here's the screenshot

Source

(Here's part one, from Jack's Tumblr)

Source

(Here's part two, from Jack's Tumblr)

Source

Here's a chat with Biz Stone from Jack's Tumblr

Source

Here are some of the SMS commands from Jack's Tumblr

Source

That was cool! Now let's check in with a hot startup that Jack Dorsey invested in...

Take our photo tour of Foursquare's office right before its biggest launch in company history →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.