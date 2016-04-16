Jack Dorsey didn't take any salary, but Twitter spent more than $68k to protect him

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Photo: Getty/Bill Pugliano.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey waved off any salary or stock awards last year when he returned to take the top spot at the company he founded.

The only compensation the 39-year-old Dorsey received from Twitter last year: $68,506 for “residential security and protective detail,” according to the company’s annual proxy filing.

Dorsey owns 3.4% of Twitter, which is worth roughly $419 million at Friday’s closing price of $17.58 per share. Dorsey announced in October that he was giving one third of his stock back to employees of the company.

According to Friday’s proxy filing, Twitter CFO Anthony Noto, who received a $72.7 million total compensation package when he was hired in 2014, got roughly $150,000 in relocation expenses in 2015. The former Wall Street banker relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area to work for Twitter.

Noto’s base salary, which was $124,000 in 2014, got bumped up to $250,000 last year. Twitter’s stock, by contrast, declined 35% in 2015.

One other interesting nugget in the filing: Former CEO Dick Costolo and former head of product Kevin Weil received “personal car service” compensation $41,209 and $69,962 respectively. That’s a lot of Uber rides.

