Jack Dorsey Unleashed A Massive Tweetstorm To Defend Embattled CEO Dick Costolo

Sam Colt
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey Getty / Bill Pugliano

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey unleashed a massive tweetstorm this morning in defence of CEO Dick Costolo, who has come under fire for the company’s recent performance.

Late last year a major Twitter investor called Costolo “an obstacle” and suggested his decision to sell company stock was like grabbing a lifeboat on a sinking ship.

Dorsey pointed out Twitter’s impact on society and said no one has been thinking more about the company than its CEO.

He also noted Twitter’s product developments like Group DMs and mobile video capturing.

Here’s the full tweetstorm:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

