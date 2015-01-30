Jack Dorsey Unleashed A Massive Tweetstorm To Defend Embattled CEO Dick Costolo

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey unleashed a massive tweetstorm this morning in defence of CEO Dick Costolo, who has come under fire for the company’s recent performance.

Late last year a major Twitter investor called Costolo “an obstacle” and suggested his decision to sell company stock was like grabbing a lifeboat on a sinking ship.

Dorsey pointed out Twitter’s impact on society and said no one has been thinking more about the company than its CEO.

He also noted Twitter’s product developments like Group DMs and mobile video capturing.

Here’s the full tweetstorm:

1/Is this thing on?

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

2/I have some things I’d like to say. To start…the tweetstorm!

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

3/The folks using Twitter daily created the @username, the #hashtag, and the retweet, all within the constraint of 140 characters.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

4/The @, #, and RT have become cultural movements and have influenced every social and communications service since. Even offline.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

5/The “tweetstorm” and #/tweet syntax is a (clever) way around the 140 character constraint. Once again created by people using the service!

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

6/I think it beautifully showcases Twitter’s real strength: simple and engaging live conversation. From anywhere about anything!

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

7/A service that enables the people using it to create new cultural practices is a service that is evergreen. Twitter is that service.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

8/And now, the team at Twitter. The team today is excellent in every way and is having a tangible positive impact on our pace and execution.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

9/We saw that Tuesday with a string of amazing launches that are making Twitter even better: https://t.co/5XWnxpNmQN

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

10/As for @dickc, our cofounder @ev rightly pointed out there isn’t a single person who has been thinking longer about Twitter than @dickc.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

11/@dickc was one of our first angel investors, our advisor, our COO, the creator of our revenue engine, and our CEO who assembled the team.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

12/And finally, the company. I don’t know of many companies that also represent a movement. Twitter does.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

13/Twitter has more global awareness than most century old companies, and yet the brand actually stands for something.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

14/The Twitter bird has come to stand for empowerment and a positive force in civil society.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

15/The company constantly shows this spirit in action, especially in policy. And it’s built a great business to enable that to flourish!

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

16/I think Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. And I believe the world needs that right now.

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

17/That’s all. Have a great day!

— Jack (@jack) January 29, 2015

