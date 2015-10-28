Jack Dorsey just gave a peek at the new 'bolder' Twitter that's in the works

BI Screenshot Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey provided the first peeks at a new, “bolder” Twitter that he wants to create now that he’s back in charge of the company he cofounded nine years ago.

Dorsey, who was appointed CEO earlier this month, walked through a few details of Twitter’s new product road map during the company’s third quarter conference call on Tuesday.

With its user growth stuck in a rut, Twitter needs to revamp its product so that it appeals to the “mainstream” public.

“On the roadmap going forward we have a number of iterations that continue to make Twitter easier to understand and more approachable than in the past,” Dorsey explained.

“And then we’re also looking at some more bold rethinking and bold experiences,” he said.

The first such bold experiences came out a few weeks ago with the new Moments feature, that allows users to home in on live events like sports and presidential debates. But Dorsey said there’s a lot more to come.

Communities and customer service

As an example, Dorsey noted that “we have a huge number of communities on Twitter, from people interested in niche topics to larger movements like #blacklivesmatter.”

He didn’t provide details about what the company has in store for those communities or what items he thought could be improved. But it’s clear that Twitter sees these groups of users, which are probably more engaged than the average user, as a big area of focus going forward.

The other big item on Twitter’s roadmap is customer service.

“We’ve always seen a huge appetite for customer service, whether that be praising brands or complaining,” Dorsey said. “We think there’s a lot of potential to make this a lot easier.”

Twitter became a popular tool for companies to handle customer service early in its existence, but it is now facing competition from Facebook’s Messenger service, which also aspires to be the main gateway through which consumers and companies resolve issues. So it’s not surprising that Twitter wants to redouble that effort, even if it’s not the most glamorous feature on which to try to rekindle consumer interest.

