Jack Dorsey: The Story Of How Twitter Was Founded

Soon after Jack Dorsey joined a a podcasting company called Odeo, iTunes launched its own podcast directory. Scrambling to not be killed off by Apple, Odeo changed its business strategy while Jack Dorsey began crafting the idea that would become Twitter.



The Twitter and Square co-founder explains how he turned his idea into a company worth $1 billion.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

