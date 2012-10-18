Jack Dorsey: Stop Calling Them 'Users'

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Square CEO Jack Dorsey is over calling his customers “users.”That’s because “users” simply doesn’t fully encapsulate who Square’s customers are.



In a blog post, Dorsey notes the two definitions of a “user.” First, there’s the standard definition of “a person who operates something” and then there’s the less appealing definition, “a person who takes illegal drugs.”

Dorsey says it’s time for the tech industry as a whole to reconsider the word “user.”

“While the intent is to consider people first, the result is a massive abstraction away from real problems people feel on a daily basis,” Dorsey says. “An abstraction away from simply building something you would love to see in the world, and the hope that others desire the same.”

Dorsey is banning the term “users” from Square’s vocabulary and hopes that other tech companies will follow suit. He says he will replace that term with “customers” and when the company needs to get even more specific, will use “buyers,” and “sellers.”

And if any of Square’s employees catch Dorsey utter the word “user,” they can charge him $140.

Don’t Miss: Here’s How To Make A Quick $140 Off Of One Of Silicon Valley’s Top Entrepreneurs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.