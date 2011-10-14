Apple Employee #6: 'I Truly Believe Jack Dorsey Is The Valley’s Next Steve Jobs'

Photo: TCDisrupt via flickr

But, who’s the next guy to deliver incredible innovation and design like Jobs did?

Apple employee number 6 Randy Wigginton thinks its his current boss, Jack Dorsey. Wigginton works at Square.

In an interview with Dan Lyons here’s what he had to say about when asked if he sees similarities between Dorsey and Jobs:

Yes, Jack has a vision for things that don’t exist yet. And he also believes that things should be well done. They should be beautiful and not just rushed to market to make a profit then spun off and sold. He is obsessed with every detail of things. I truly believe he is the Valley’s next Steve Jobs. He’s like Steve in that he’s not enamoured with technology for technology’s sake. He’s interested in people, in solving human problems.

