Jack Dorsey's starting salary as Twitter's interim CEO is $0

Jack Dorsey’s take over as interim Twitter CEO is, for now, a pro bono gig.

According to Dorsey’s material contract, filed with the SEC, his lack of a salary is of his own doing.

“At your request, you have agreed to forego any compensation for your role as Interim Chief Executive Officer until the Compensation Committee agree upon a compensation package for you at the same time that it conducts its annual assessment and setting of executive compensation later in the year. Until a compensation package is finalised, you will be entitled to no cash or equity compensation for your services as Interim Chief Execuitve Officer,” the contract stated.

Don’t worry too much about his finances though. Since Dorsey is remaining CEO of Square as well, he’s likely receiving another paycheck in the mean time.

