Jack Dorsey Explains How Square Uses Your Twitter Activity As An Anti-Fraud Test

Square CEO (and Twitter creator/chairman) Jack Dorsey stopped by our studio to demo the Square, a tiny gadget that lets you take credit card payments on your iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, or Android device. Square just started shipping out its new readers after a pilot test of 50,000 users.



Dorsey also explained how Square uses your Twitter activity and history — as well as other social media information — as an anti-fraud test. In short, the more trustworthy and legitimate that your social media presence makes you look, the more Square trusts you to conduct business without committing fraud. (We start this discussion about 2 minutes, 30 seconds in.)

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

