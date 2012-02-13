JACK DORSEY: I'm Proud Of All We Decided Not To Do

On the eve of mobile payments startup Square’s third anniversary, CEO and founder Jack Dorsey tweeted:



Happy 3rd Birthday @Square! I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished, & all we decided not to do.

Dorsey’s tweet is a pertinent reminder that sometimes the most important choices are the choices where we decide not to do something.

While it’s undeniably cliche at this point to compare Jack Dorsey to Steve Jobs, Dorsey’s sentiments made us think back to Jobs’ return to Apple in 1997.

When Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, he drew a grid of the four products that Apple would make going forward, a stark contrast to the dozen plus products that Apple made at the time. Steve Jobs was known for his incredible ability to say “No.”

Some say that Jobs’ four product road map may’ve even saved the company from extinction. It enabled Apple to hone in on what was truly important.

And is this quality one of the many things that make Dorsey a great leader? It appears so. Does Dorsey have the time to keep doing his job effectively? That’s another question.

See below for the image Dorsey attached to his tweet:

Photo: Jack Dorsey on Instagram

