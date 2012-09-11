Jack Dorsey: Marissa Mayer Is A Founder Of Yahoo

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

We should consider Marissa Mayer a founder of Yahoo, said Square CEO Jack Dorsey at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco today.What does that mean, since she actually joined the company some 18 years after its founding?



Dorsey, who actually is a founder of both Square and Twitter, explained that Mayer wasn’t a literal founder of Google, where she was an early employee, or Yahoo, where she’s now CEO.

He was a big fan of her hire at Yahoo.

The vogue in Silicon Valley has been to favour founders as CEOs—the great example being Steve Jobs, who stunningly revived Apple when he returned to the company in the late ’90s.

Mayer can fill the founder’s spot at Yahoo, Dorsey said, because she has “the drive, the commitment, the moral authority to change the company.”

Older companies like Yahoo need to have “founding moments,” Dorsey argued.

“A founder is not a job,” Dorsey said. “It’s an attitude, it’s a role, it’s an idea that can happen again and again and again.”

Yahoo still has one of its actual founders, David Filo, at the company—and one of Mayer’s first moves was to have him report directly to her. (He’d previously reported to a number of different technology executives.)

And Mayer has a lot to do at Yahoo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.