Jack Dorsey's Life Lessons

Owen Thomas
Photo: Caroline Mizumoto/Flickr (used by permission)

These days, Jack Dorsey, the chairman of Twitter and CEO of Square, gives speeches at conferences and posts 140-character koans of business wisdom.But in Twitter’s younger days, he dispensed a far more homespun kind of wisdom.

Caroline Mizumoto, an early Twitter employee, printed out a copy of “Jack’s Life Lessons.”

“Jack posted the life lessons on an old blog years ago,” Mizumoto told us. “It’s been deleted but I liked it so much I put it on my fridge and posted it on Flickr.”

The lessons:

  • Don’t be a jerk
  • Don’t take anyone for granted
  • Enjoy the moment
  • Be honest, always
  • Be humble
  • Be kind
  • Respect people’s wishes
  • Allow endings
  • Fail openly
  • Have an amazing haircut

For the last one, Dorsey recommends Geno’s Barberia:

