Jack Dorsey's Life Lessons

These days, Jack Dorsey, the chairman of Twitter and CEO of Square, gives speeches at conferences and posts 140-character koans of business wisdom.But in Twitter’s younger days, he dispensed a far more homespun kind of wisdom.
Caroline Mizumoto, an early Twitter employee, printed out a copy of “Jack’s Life Lessons.”
“Jack posted the life lessons on an old blog years ago,” Mizumoto told us. “It’s been deleted but I liked it so much I put it on my fridge and posted it on Flickr.”
The lessons:
- Don’t be a jerk
- Don’t take anyone for granted
- Enjoy the moment
- Be honest, always
- Be humble
- Be kind
- Respect people’s wishes
- Allow endings
- Fail openly
- Have an amazing haircut
For the last one, Dorsey recommends Geno’s Barberia:
Geno’s Barberia: best haircut in NYC. Ask for NJ or Geno. maps.apple.com/?lsp=9902&auid…
— Jack Dorsey (@jack) October 6, 2012
