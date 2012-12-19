Jack Dorsey’s life lessons

Photo: Caroline Mizumoto/Flickr (used by permission)

These days, Jack Dorsey, the chairman of Twitter and CEO of Square, gives speeches at conferences and posts 140-character koans of business wisdom.But in Twitter’s younger days, he dispensed a far more homespun kind of wisdom.



Caroline Mizumoto, an early Twitter employee, printed out a copy of “Jack’s Life Lessons.”

“Jack posted the life lessons on an old blog years ago,” Mizumoto told us. “It’s been deleted but I liked it so much I put it on my fridge and posted it on Flickr.”

The lessons:

Don’t be a jerk

Don’t take anyone for granted

Enjoy the moment

Be honest, always

Be humble

Be kind

Respect people’s wishes

Allow endings

Fail openly

Have an amazing haircut

For the last one, Dorsey recommends Geno’s Barberia:

Geno’s Barberia: best haircut in NYC. Ask for NJ or Geno. maps.apple.com/?lsp=9902&auid… — Jack Dorsey (@jack) October 6, 2012

