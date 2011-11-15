You Won't Believe How Many Hours Jack Dorsey Puts In Every Day At His Two Companies

Photo: WITNESS.org

Square CEO and Twitter Chairman Jack Dorsey spends 8 hours per day at each company’s offices, CNN reports.To keep organised, he assigns a topic to each day of the week:



Monday: Management meetings

Tuesday: Product development

Wednesday: Marketing and communications

Thursday: Developers and partnerships

Friday: Company culture and vision

Square and Twitter offices are only two blocks away from each other, but Dorsey’s work ethic is nevertheless pretty impressive. “It sets a good cadence for the company,” Dorsey said.

