Jack Dorsey Got A Super-Short Buzzcut Before Twitter's IPO This Morning

Jim Edwards

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey showed up on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange this morning sporting a super-short buzzcut — in sharp contrast to the longer styles we’ve previously seen him wear.

Business Insider’s Jay Yarow is on the floor of the exchange with Dorsey and got this pic:

Twitter jack dorsey on floor of nyseJay Yarow/Business Insider

For reference, here is what Dorsey’s locks used to look like:

Twitter founder Jack DorseyAP

Of course, both are an improvement over his more youthful do:

Jack dorsey@jack

