Twitter Cofounder Jack Dorsey Is Providing Live Updates From Ferguson, Missouri

The man who sent out the world’s first tweet is using the platform to provide on-the-ground updates from the protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

Jack Dorsey, cofounder of Twitter and current founder and CEO of payment startup Square, traveled on Friday to St. Louis, Missouri, which happens to be his hometown. Since then, he’s been tweeting from the protests — stemming from the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown — and posting a ton of Vine videos.

Born and raised in St. Louis, the billionaire entrepreneur traveled from his current residence in San Francisco to join the protests. “Feels good to be home. I’ll be standing with everyone in Ferguson all weekend,” he tweeted Friday.

You can check out his full timeline at @jack, but here are some of his posts:















