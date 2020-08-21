Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $10 million to Ibram X. Kendi's centre on antiracism at Boston University

Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post via Getty ImagesBest-seIling author and thought leader Ibram X. Kendi, founded the Centre for Antiracist Research in July 2020 at Boston University.
- On Thursday, Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced via tweet a $US10 million donation to Boston University’s Centre for Antiracist Research, which was founded by best-selling author and thought leader Ibram X Kendi.
- Dorsey made the gift through his charitable initiative, Start Small.
- Kendi replied via Twitter thanking Dorsey and noting that the gift came “with no string attached.”
- The antiracist thought leader also tweeted: “Racism is a juggernaut. Racist policies + ideas are ubiquitous. We need juggernauts combating racism. We need the ubiquity of antiracist research, policy innovation, narrative change, and activism. Thanks @Jack for supporting the @AntiracismCtr + so many racial justice orgs.”
- Currently, the Centre for Antiracist Research is investigating COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on BlPOC individuals (Black, Indigenous, people of colour).
- Kendi, author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” “Stamped From the Beginning,” and others, founded the centre in July 2020.
