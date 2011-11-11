Jack Dorsey Did This Drawing When He Was 17 -- Can You Guess Who It Is?

Jack Dorsey is putting up a bunch of interesting pictures on his Twitter stream today.



The reason: it’s his 35th birthday, and he wants everybody to donate to a charity that provides clean drinking water for children in developing countries.

The coolest so far is probably this pen drawing of Kurt Cobain. Dorsey drew it when was 17 years old, right before Cobain killed himself:

Photo: Photobucket

He also did a drawing of a tree in a Japanese Zen garden, and posted a picture of himself in a nose ring.

