Jack Dorsey Confirms He No Longer Has An Operational Role At Twitter

This just in from Jack Dorsey’s personal blog:There was a great profile in the New York Times about Twitter’s CEO, Dick Costolo, which mentioned my work at the company. It’s not a common arrangement, so I’d like to clarify a few points.



In Spring of 2011, Dick asked me to take an operational role overseeing product, design, and brand. Our shared goal was to get those organisations back under him as soon as possible, simply because it was the right thing to do for the company. We moved all of my reports back under him in January of this year after leadership was firmly in place. This allowed me to focus on refining our brand and logo, to work more with Dick and the leadership team on our direction forward, and ultimately return the majority of my time to Square, where I’m CEO. I’m back to going to Twitter on Tuesday afternoons, something I started before taking the interim operational role.

We haven’t talked about this publicly because it’s not what people using Twitter every day care about.

I’m fortunate in life to be a part of two foundational and mission-driven organisations, and I’m always going fight like hell to make them thrive. And they are! Now back to our work.

