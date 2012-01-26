Jack Dorsey Carried This Business Card Around When He Was 10 Years Old

Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey must have been cleaning out his drawers today — he just posted a picture of his first business card to Twitter. He joked: “Not sure what kind of ‘Consultant’ I was. That must be why I didn’t get any business.”



His age might also have been a barrier. He printed the cards up when he was a kid.

According to this story on St. Louis Today, he once handed this card to his uncle — he was 10 years old at the time.

Photo: via Twitter

