Here is Jack Dorsey's tweet about the big executive shake up at Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has confirmed the big executive shake up at the company, announcing that several high-profile execs including the head of engineering and the head of product, are leaving.

The departures mark the latest sign of turmoil at the internet company, which is trying to boost stalled user growth and which has seen its stock reach new lows since founder Jack Dorsey took over as CEO a few months ago.

Dorsey announced in a tweet on Sunday evening that product head Kevin Weil, engineering head Alex Roetter and media head Katie Jacobs Stanton, are all leaving the company, as was reported by Business Insider and other media outlets earlier on Sunday.

Dorsey, who said in his tweet that he wanted to “set the record straight” given what he described as “inaccurate press rumours,” did not mention Jason Toff, the head of Vine, among the departures, as had been mentioned in some press reports. But he noted that VP of Human Resources Skip Schipper would also be leaving the company.

He noted that COO Adam Bain will take over responsibilities for the revenue-related product teams, the media team and the HR group on an interim basis, while CTO Adam Messinger will be taking over engineering and consumer product, design and research, among other duties.

Here are Dorsey’s tweets:

Was really hoping to talk to Twitter employees about this later this week, but want to set the record straight now: pic.twitter.com/PcpRyTzOlW

— Jack (@jack) January 25, 2016

