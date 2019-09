Photo: AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired coach Jack Del Rio, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.Del Rio became the coach back in 2003.



After a few disappointing seasons and a 3-8 start to this year, he’s the first NFL coach to get canned in 2011.

