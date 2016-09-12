Raiders head coach had a fantastic response when told his decision to go for 2 hurt his team's odds of winning

The Oakland Raiders beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after a gutsy two-point conversion with under a minute left gave them a one-point lead.

Although the play worked, according to ESPN Stats & Info the Raiders actually had a higher likelihood of winning the game had they opted to kick the PAT.

Based on ESPN’s win prob. model, Raiders had 51% chance to win if they kicked PAT & 44% chance if they went for 2 https://t.co/2FNbZxRwzj

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 11, 2016

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio did not particularly appreciate ESPN’s tweet:

Good thing ESPN isn’t coaching the Raiders https://t.co/X6tB1YlZ4d

— Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) September 11, 2016

Good stuff all around.

