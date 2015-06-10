Jack Daniel's Single Barrel whiskey is offering free masterclasses in Sydney

Masterchef winner Andy Allen is pairing food with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel whiskey.

Sydney’s Botanic Gardens are staying open late this Thursday and Friday nights for Tennessee whiskey lovers for a series of tasting masterclasses.

Masterchef winner Andy Allen is hosting a talk on pairing food and whiskey with a small tasting menu designed to complement Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, while brand ambassador Stuart Reeves is talking about the whiskies from the 151-year-old distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

Allen says his menu includes cheese and pate to complement the toasted oak, vanilla, and caramel flavours of the whiskey.

“I’ve put together a special menu to show people who would normally pair wine or beer with their food that whiskey can also be an interesting accompaniment. I’ll be putting my own twist on several dishes including a chicken liver parfait and a blue cheese served with burnt meringue and spiced pumpkin,” Allen said.

The session also includes a cocktail class, so you can learn how to make an Old Fashioned, as well as preparing your very own signature bitters.

The two-hour Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Singular Moments masterclasses are this Thursday and Friday, June 11-12, starting at 6.15pm and 8.15pm, in the Palm House at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney. The sessions are free. To book, email [email protected]

