Jack Daniels Is Promoting A Frank Sinatra Whiskey -- And It Costs $US150 A Bottle [THE BRIEF]

Here's what you need to know today:

Jack Daniels is working with ad agency Arnold Worldwide on a new campaign to promote Sinatra Select, a super-premium whiskey brand named after the late singer Frank Sinatra, who famously loved Jack Daniels. The product costs $US150 and is currently available only in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, and Las Vegas, although a national retail rollout is planned for this summer. Here’s one of the first ads for the campaign:

Grey San Francisco hired Curt Detweiler to be its chief creative officer. Detweiler was most recently working as EVP/ECD/managing director at Arnold San Francisco.

Oracle purchased the data-management company BlueKai in a deal said to be worth more than $US400 million. According to Ad Age, the purchase is “the latest move latest move in the intensifying battle for cloud marketing supremacy.”

Papa John’s named Grey as its lead agency, replacing Florida-based Zimmerman Advertising. Grey triumphed in a review over BBDO, Arnold, and Doner.

Twitter is looking for brand partners to sign a one-year deal to run social-media advertising on movie theatre screens. The ads would use tweets and Vine videos to promote brands in the minutes before the film starts.

Google made a deal to create a private ad exchange for more than 800 local newspapers and TV stations, including The New York Daily News and publications owned by the McClatchy holding company. The deal will allow these local publications to sell their inventories programmatically to national advertisers.

AgencySpy reports that Joe Weaver resigned from Mindshare after spending the past two-and-a-half years as global managing director of the agency’s trading desk.

Digiday tells the story of Amtrak’s writer residencies, by which the train service started giving out free round trips to writers after several on Twitter said a train was an ideal workspace.

