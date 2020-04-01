Jack Black is the latest celebrity to join TikTok, and his hilarious dance video will brighten your day

- Jack Black made a splash by joining the TikTok community on Monday.
- The 50-year-old actor shared a high-energy video of himself dancing while in quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak. He went shirtless for the video, wearing only cowboy boots, shorts, and a cowboy hat.
- Black captioned the video, “Quarantine Dance,” adding the hashtags that said, “real life at home” and “distance dance.”
- The comedian’s TikTok video has already garnered an impressive 1.8 million views at the time of publishing. The actor was also trending on Twitter for the video on Tuesday morning.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
@jackblackQuarantine Dance ##reallifeathome##distancedance##happyathome##boredathome@taylor
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.