Jack Black is the latest celebrity to join TikTok, and his hilarious dance video will brighten your day

Claudia Willen
Jack Black; Leon Bennett / Getty ImagesJack Black made his TikTok debut.
  • Jack Black made a splash by joining the TikTok community on Monday.
  • The 50-year-old actor shared a high-energy video of himself dancing while in quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak. He went shirtless for the video, wearing only cowboy boots, shorts, and a cowboy hat.
  • Black captioned the video, “Quarantine Dance,” adding the hashtags that said, “real life at home” and “distance dance.”
  • The comedian’s TikTok video has already garnered an impressive 1.8 million views at the time of publishing. The actor was also trending on Twitter for the video on Tuesday morning.
