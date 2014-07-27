Jack Black Tried To Walk Through Comic-Con Unnoticed As A Stormtrooper And Failed Miserably

Not every star can walk through San Diego Comic-Con unnoticed.

Last year, Bryan Cranston and Hugh Jackman walked the floors of the annual comic and pop culture event disguised as characters they have played on TV and film.

So it should come as no surprise another celebrity attempted to do the same this year.

Jack Black stepped out in a “Star Wars” stormtrooper helmet to try and go undetected at the Con.

He wasn’t as successful.

Cameras caught the actor unmasking as he headed into a panel for his new movie “Goosebumps” at Comic-Con Thursday.

He tried to walk in public again outside with the mask but was easily spotted by TMZ.

Black blamed his gut for giving him away.

Speaking with MTV, the actor says he paid $US200 for the disguise just so he could try and buy some goodies.

“I put it on and I’m walking around trying to buy some more things at the Comic-Con and somehow the word got out,” said Black. “And everyone’s just like, ‘Jack Black, are you in there?’ And, I’m like, ‘No, it’s not me. I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

Black said he was able to purchase a figurine of Red Hulk who happens to be his favourite superhero.

He probably should have considered planning his disguise before arriving to SDCC.

